Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
Alfonso Varela Jr. Obituary
Alfonso Varela Jr.

El Paso - Al Varela, 67, passed away peacefully Friday, March 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Al is survived by Barbara Varela, Tom Giuliano, Martha Hnatko, Alicia Murray, Elizabeth Reina, a niece and several nephews.

A loving, caring, and generous man, Al truly loved all his friends, clients and customers. He dedicated his life to them and his beloved store.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Alfonso Chavez, and to Al's wonderful team of doctors at the Mayo Clinic.

A viewing will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm followed by a rosary at 7:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave.

A private graveside service will follow.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 19, 2020
