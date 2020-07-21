Alfred Anderson Gunter, Sr.El Paso - Alfred Anderson Gunter, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born August 21, 1939 in Buchanan, Virginia to the late Vida Billings and Alfred "Jack" Gunter. He was an El Paso resident for over 50 years and was a graduate of Ysleta High School. Alfred was a gentle soul who loved to laugh, tell jokes, dance, travel, and spend time with his family. He is survived by his three children; Victoria Rodriguez , Alfred Anderson Gunter, Jr., and Mary Kay Gunter, two siblings, six grandchildren, two great- grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. in El Paso on Saturday, July 25th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the Prayer Service will commence at 5:00 p.m. Family, friends, and all whose lives have been touched by Al are welcomed to come and reminisce in his memory. Thank you for all the love and support.