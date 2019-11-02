|
|
Alfred E. Lowe
El Paso - 1SG Alfred E. Lowe, 91, United States Army (ret), passed away Thursday, November 1, 2019. Born October 21, 1928 in Walters, Oklahoma, he made his home in El Paso, Texas after retirement. While in the United States Army he was deployed worldwide and is a WWII, Korean, and Vietnam veteran, having served two tours in the latter. His first tour was with MACV where he served as one of the first advisors deployed to Vietnam. His last assignment was at Fort Bliss as "Top" with the training brigade. Growing up during the Depression and living through the Dust Bowl in eastern Oklahoma, he was unable to complete his education as a child at a time when everyone had to work, but one of his accomplishments was when he earned his GED and some college during his early years in the Army. After settling in El Paso, Texas he worked and retired from the City of El Paso, where he was employed as the Airport Parking Manager at the El Paso International Airport. Widowed in 1991 he lived alone for the remainder of his years but was never alone as he was a constant figure in his children's lives and that of their ever-growing families. His greatest thrill was the traveling he did, never missing the annual reunions in Oklahoma, and visiting all 50 States with his eldest daughter, insisting on driving everywhere. He was also a Master Mason with the Mount Scott Lodge No. 540 in Lawton, Oklahoma for over 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother Rathie Edward Lowe and Delia Hayes Lowe Decker, his brothers Herbert Warren Decker, James Reese Decker, Cecil Carl Decker, William Daniel Decker Jr., and Franklin Delano Lowe, and his sister Mary Lucille Lowe Yanauskas. Mr. Lowe lost the love of his life, Eduviges Tellez Lowe after 42 years of marriage in 1991 after a lengthy illness that found him being her constant caretaker as well as her husband.
He is survived by his sons Alfred E Lowe Jr and his wife Rebecca A Permenter Lowe, Robert Stephen Lowe and his wife Maria L. Corona Lowe, Edward Lee Lowe and his wife Twila Garland Lowe, his daughters Rebecca Ann Lowe and Elizabeth Marie Lowe, his grandchildren Lillian Irene Lowe Butler, Alfred E Lowe III, Valerie Anne Lowe, Michael Patrick Lowe, Rebecca Quinn Barragan, Joseph Anthony Barragan II, Jennifer Irene Barragan, Bonnie Marie Barragan, Alexis Kristen Lowe Torres, Brian Lee Lowe, Lorrie Arleen Lowe, Rebecca Corona, Jesus R. Corona, Jose Luis Joey Corona, Briar Ashley Lowe Biddle, Awbrey Lea Lowe, Karly Elizabeth Kownslar Caylor, and Noelle Eduviges Kownslar Gambill, and great grandchildren Sabrina, Xavier and Elijah Salas, Emily Amador and Presley Rose Lowe, Camille Catherine Lowe, Brooke Morgan Hernandez Barragan, Avery and Alivia Ortiz Barragan, Brody Barragan Williams, Ezekiel Jay, Zayden Vincent and Camila Nicole Torres, Juliana Claire Biddle and Ada Leigh Biddle, and several nephews and nieces, grand nephews and nieces and great grand nephews and nieces throughout the country. He is also survived by his brothers Bethel Edward Lowe, Bert Lee Lowe, and sisters Pauline Ruby Lowe Dobson, Judy Decker Franklin and Catherine Decker. He loved his family and served as a family leader throughout his life.
Visitation will take place at Sunset Funeral Home, 750 N. Carolina on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 4pm to 9pm. Graveside Services will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019