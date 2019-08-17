Services
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 581-0102
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred J. Griffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred J. Griffin Obituary
Alfred J. Griffin

El Paso - Alfred J. Griffin, a loving father and life-long resident of El Paso, Texas, died on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019. He was 82 and a Petty Officer in the United States Navy. His parents, Laura Caballero Griffin and Alfred Ino Griffin, preceded him in death. He is survived by children Alfred J. Griffin, Jr. (Yvonne) and Heather K. Griffin-Wright (Mario), and brothers and sisters Jerry Griffin (Alice), Mario Griffin (Martha), Laura Rodriguez, Yvonne Chapa (Armando), Irma O'Leal (Hector) and Rebecca Doñas. He leaves behind a wonderful legacy that includes grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nephews, great-nieces, great-great nephews and great-great nieces, as well as numerous close friends. A Memorial Rosary will be held at 5 pm, Sunday, August 18th, 2019 at Perches Funeral Home, 6111 South Desert Blvd. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30AM, Monday, August 19th, 2019 at St. Patrick's Cathedral.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now