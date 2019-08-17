|
Alfred J. Griffin
El Paso - Alfred J. Griffin, a loving father and life-long resident of El Paso, Texas, died on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019. He was 82 and a Petty Officer in the United States Navy. His parents, Laura Caballero Griffin and Alfred Ino Griffin, preceded him in death. He is survived by children Alfred J. Griffin, Jr. (Yvonne) and Heather K. Griffin-Wright (Mario), and brothers and sisters Jerry Griffin (Alice), Mario Griffin (Martha), Laura Rodriguez, Yvonne Chapa (Armando), Irma O'Leal (Hector) and Rebecca Doñas. He leaves behind a wonderful legacy that includes grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nephews, great-nieces, great-great nephews and great-great nieces, as well as numerous close friends. A Memorial Rosary will be held at 5 pm, Sunday, August 18th, 2019 at Perches Funeral Home, 6111 South Desert Blvd. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30AM, Monday, August 19th, 2019 at St. Patrick's Cathedral.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019