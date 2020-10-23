Alfred John "AJ" Soto
El Paso - Alfred "AJ" John Soto, age 40, of El Paso, Texas passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. "AJ" was born December 25, 1979 in El Paso, Texas to Margie Soto and Al Soto.
"AJ" is survived by his wife, Samantha Lynn Soto; son Michael Soto; and daughter Leila Soto; father Al Soto and mother Margie Soto; sister Denise Soto and sister Nicole Soto. "AJ" worked for Spectrum Technology for 7 years, he enjoyed fishing, spending time with his wife and kids and will be missed by all.
A visitation for "AJ" will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East, 12400 Montana, El Paso, Texas 79938. Following the visitation will be a funeral service at 6:00 PM.
