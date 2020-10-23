1/1
Alfred John "Aj" Soto
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred John "AJ" Soto

El Paso - Alfred "AJ" John Soto, age 40, of El Paso, Texas passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. "AJ" was born December 25, 1979 in El Paso, Texas to Margie Soto and Al Soto.

"AJ" is survived by his wife, Samantha Lynn Soto; son Michael Soto; and daughter Leila Soto; father Al Soto and mother Margie Soto; sister Denise Soto and sister Nicole Soto. "AJ" worked for Spectrum Technology for 7 years, he enjoyed fishing, spending time with his wife and kids and will be missed by all.

A visitation for "AJ" will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East, 12400 Montana, El Paso, Texas 79938. Following the visitation will be a funeral service at 6:00 PM.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.evergreenfheast.com for the Soto family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East Funeral Home & Cemetery
12400 East Montana
El Paso, TX 79938
9158554007
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved