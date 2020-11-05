1/1
Alfred Newton Carvill
Alfred Newton Carvill

El Paso - Alfred Newton Carvill, age 71, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend and will be greatly missed. He is preceded in the death by his loving parents; Alfred Carvill and Rilda Jean Newton. Alfred is survived by his loving wife; Kathleen Ann Barry, children; William Alfred Carvill(Isabel), Stacie Carvill Webb(Jim), Lynn Hicks(Ben), Sarah Jayne Carvill(Zeb), sister; Carol Sanchez, and 8 grandchildren. He is also survived by many extended friends and family to cherish and honor his memory. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes-West.






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
