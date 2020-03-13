|
Alfredo B. Villegas
El Paso - On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Alfredo B. Villegas, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, son and brother, passed away after living a very blessed 97 years of life. Alfredo will forever be remembered by his two surviving children, Alfredo and Lupe, by his granddaughter Marisa and her husband Reuben, his great-granddaughter Cecilia, and his great-great-grandson Aiden. Alfredo will also forever be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. Alfredo was a life-long resident of El Paso, TX and a proud graduate of Bowie High School Class of '42. He was a great source of strength to his family and always demonstrated a genuine concern for others. He followed his faith and never wavered from his beliefs. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Homes, 1060 Carolina Drive, El Paso, TX.
A Catholic Mass will be celebrated in memory of Alfredo on Wednesday, March 18, at 11:00 a.m., at Cristo Rey Church, 8011 Williamette Ave, El Paso, TX. Alfredo will be laid to rest at Mount Carmel Cemetery beside his beloved wife Bertha C. Villegas.
We invite you to be a part of his Celebration of Life.
Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home East. A "Dignity" Memorial Provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020