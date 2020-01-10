Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:45 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
2709 Alabama Street
View Map
Alfredo Gomez Jr. Obituary
Alfredo Gomez Jr.

El Paso - Alfredo Gomez Jr.

Passed in peace Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 72. Preceded in death by his parents Aurora and Alfredo Gomez and his brother Alberto Gomez. Survived by his wife, Jill Gomez. Loving father of Albert Gomez, Margie Isabel Pecina (Albert Pecina), Cris Gomez, and Tony Baeza (Vanessa Baeza). Proud grandfather of Christopher, Natalie, Brianna, Isaiah, Israel, Isabel, Celeste, and Austin. Also survived by six sibling and their families. Fred will be fondly remembered as a caring husband, loving father, devoted grandfather, mentor, and coach. He was a proud Bowie Bear and US Navy Veteran. The family would like to thank Dr. I. Chukwu and Dr. R. Guerrero for their care. Visitation will be Monday, January 13th from 5 pm to 9 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, with Vigil at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, January 14th at 12:45 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2709 Alabama Street. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with military honors.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
