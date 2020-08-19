Alfredo Huerta



Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and Great-grandfather. Was called home by our Lord on 15 August 2020 in El Paso, Texas. He was born 27 February 1927 and raised in El Paso, Texas. Alfredo Huerta (AKA El Hercules and El Scar) is survived by his wife Esperanza G. Huerta; Daughters: Rosa Diaz, Irma Ocegueda, Espy Packer, Linda Murray; Sons: Francisco and Alfredo Jr.; Grandsons: Alfonso Diaz, Francisco Huerta Jr., Paul Huerta, Alfredo Huerta III, Matthew Packer, Jesse Teran Jr, Thomas Murray; Granddaughters: Christina Diaz, Sarah Hussong, April Lafromboise, Amanda Huerta, Victoria Murray; Great-Grandsons: Alex Diaz, Yorick Huerta, Michael Huerta, Jesse Teran III, Great-Granddaughters: Karina Diaz, Trinity Guerra, Nora Lafromboise.



He was a WWII veteran of the 101st Airborne Div, with the 136th AAA AW Bn (Sp), and honorably discharged in 1947. He retired as a Heavy Equipment Operator from the City of El Paso.



Dad, thank you for all the wonderful years and blessings; for showing us love, humility, dignity, and respect. We will carry beautiful memories in our hearts all our lives. We love you!



Visitation will be held Monday, 24 August from 4pm to 8pm with Rosary at 7pm at Martin Funeral Home - Central 3839 Montana Ave. Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, 25 August at 10:30 am at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Ft. Bliss policy: Limited to family only.









