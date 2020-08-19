1/1
Alfredo Huerta
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfredo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfredo Huerta

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and Great-grandfather. Was called home by our Lord on 15 August 2020 in El Paso, Texas. He was born 27 February 1927 and raised in El Paso, Texas. Alfredo Huerta (AKA El Hercules and El Scar) is survived by his wife Esperanza G. Huerta; Daughters: Rosa Diaz, Irma Ocegueda, Espy Packer, Linda Murray; Sons: Francisco and Alfredo Jr.; Grandsons: Alfonso Diaz, Francisco Huerta Jr., Paul Huerta, Alfredo Huerta III, Matthew Packer, Jesse Teran Jr, Thomas Murray; Granddaughters: Christina Diaz, Sarah Hussong, April Lafromboise, Amanda Huerta, Victoria Murray; Great-Grandsons: Alex Diaz, Yorick Huerta, Michael Huerta, Jesse Teran III, Great-Granddaughters: Karina Diaz, Trinity Guerra, Nora Lafromboise.

He was a WWII veteran of the 101st Airborne Div, with the 136th AAA AW Bn (Sp), and honorably discharged in 1947. He retired as a Heavy Equipment Operator from the City of El Paso.

Dad, thank you for all the wonderful years and blessings; for showing us love, humility, dignity, and respect. We will carry beautiful memories in our hearts all our lives. We love you!

Visitation will be held Monday, 24 August from 4pm to 8pm with Rosary at 7pm at Martin Funeral Home - Central 3839 Montana Ave. Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, 25 August at 10:30 am at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Ft. Bliss policy: Limited to family only.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
9155663955
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 19, 2020
Frank, Freddy,Huerta Family,my condolences, I extend my deepest sympathies to you and your family. May the soul of your father be at peace with our Heavenly Father.
Daniel Belmontes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved