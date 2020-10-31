Alfredo Jacques, Jr.El Paso, Texas - Alfredo Jacques Jr., 67, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Alfred was born on October 16, 1953 to the late Alfredo and Martha Jacques in El Paso, Texas. He proudly served in the USMC for two years. After the service he went into the trucking business in which he lasted for 22 years until he became a truck dispatcher. Coaching children in both baseball and softball, along to tending his garden were his favorite pastimes. He was a kind and simple man always willing to help people and although he said he didn't like dogs there was never a stray left behind. On his days off he enjoyed playing with his grandchildren and spending time his wife Janet. Alfred survived by his wife of 10 years; Janet L. Jacques, children; Alfred III (Brandy), Cheri , Keith , Marinna , and Allie Jacques as well as his nine grandchildren; Kylee, Kyndell, Camee, Natalie, Daniel Jr., Kenzee, Alysa, Derick, and Aria. Other survivors include siblings; Tina Privett, Bernie Bierschbach and Nick Delgado (Lupe) as well as many family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his brothers; William Jacques and Brother Greg Bierschbach. Alfred will be dearly missed and will forever live in our hearts. Gone but never forgotten. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held in private.