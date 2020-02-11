Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Santo Nino de Atocha Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfredo Luevano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfredo N. Luevano Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfredo N. Luevano Sr. Obituary
Alfredo N. Luevano Sr.

El Paso - Alfredo N. Luevano Sr., 60, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. Alfredo is survived by his wife, Maria G. Luevano, their children Amanda Cicciarelli (Ramon), Alfredo N. Luevano Jr. (Bianca), and Anthony Jude Luevano (Alexa); his brothers Victor and Jesus Luevano; grandchildren Jude Luevano, Noah Guzman, Gema Luevano, Luke Izaiah Luevano, Elijah Zavier Luevano and Martin Zavala. Visitation will be Thursday, February 13th from 5 pm to 9 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, with Vigil at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be Friday, February 14th at 12 Noon at Santo Nino de Atocha Catholic Church.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfredo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -