Alfredo N. Luevano Sr.
El Paso - Alfredo N. Luevano Sr., 60, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. Alfredo is survived by his wife, Maria G. Luevano, their children Amanda Cicciarelli (Ramon), Alfredo N. Luevano Jr. (Bianca), and Anthony Jude Luevano (Alexa); his brothers Victor and Jesus Luevano; grandchildren Jude Luevano, Noah Guzman, Gema Luevano, Luke Izaiah Luevano, Elijah Zavier Luevano and Martin Zavala. Visitation will be Thursday, February 13th from 5 pm to 9 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, with Vigil at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be Friday, February 14th at 12 Noon at Santo Nino de Atocha Catholic Church.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020