Services
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
2301 Zanzibar
View Map
El Paso - Our beloved Alfredo R. Mata, 76, passed away April 5, 2019. Though we miss him already, we know that he is free from sorrow or pain. He will now have only peace and joy with Jesus and the Holy Spirit. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfredo Mata and Catalina Magallanez. He is survived by his son, Daniel "Danny" Alfred Mata; brothers, Ramiro Magallanez, Mario Magallanez; and sisters, Viola Berg and Velma Nieto; as well as uncles, aunts and cousins. Memorial Mass to be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 9:30am at St. Raphael Catholic Church (2301 Zanzibar 79925). Interment with Military Honors to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 11:00am (5200 Fred Wilson 79906).
Published in El Paso Times on May 5, 2019
