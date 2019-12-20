|
Alfredo R. Ornelas
El Paso - Alfredo Ornelas, 89, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 in El Paso, TX. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Estella and is survived by his daughters, Estella, Perla and Elizabeth (Robert); five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Monday, December 23rd at 12:00 p.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church with interment to follow in Fort Bliss National Cemetery with military honors. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915) 598-3332, a "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019