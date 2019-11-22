Services
Riverside Funeral Home
225 SAN MATEO BLVD NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
(505) 764-9663
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Santa Fe Veterans Cemetery
Alice A. Martinez Obituary
Alice A. Martinez, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 14, 2019 with the loving support of her children and grandchildren. She was born to Baltazar Perez and Sylvia Rodriguez in El Paso, Texas on May 30, 1934. Alice was a 1952 graduate of Bowie High School. She met her husband Frank Martinez Jr., while he was stationed in Ft. Bliss, Texas. They were married on November 11, 1959. With the help of her mother, Alice reared her children in the faith. Her husband served his country, later retiring as a Sergeant Major. She attended St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Alice was preceded in death by her older brother Salvador, older twin brothers Arturo and Alfonso and her two younger brothers Baltazar Jr and Willy. She is survived by her six beloved children; Howard Martinez of Albuquerque, NM, Frank Martinez III and his two sons Max and Alexander of Sierra Vista, AZ, Lisa Ramos and her husband Rick and their son Patrick of Panama City Beach, FL, Elaine Scott and her husband Fabian and their son Gabriel, daughter-in-law Adriana, their children Sophia and Benjamin of Killeen, TX, Mina Morris and her husband Jeff and daughters Darian and Marissa of Helena, AL, finally Alice's youngest daughter, Diane Marie Martinez of Albuquerque, NM.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. November 24th, 2019 at Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque. Burial will be on Monday 11:00 a.m. November 25th, 2019 at Santa Fe Veterans Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
