El Paso - ALICE HIRSCH BARRAGAN
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother - Alice Hirsch Barragan, 92 years old, a native and life-long resident of El Paso, Texas, passed away quietly in her home on March 24, 2019. Alice was born on February 6, 1927 to parents Rebecca Legarreta and Louis Hirsch; she was the fifth child of seven children. She was the last surviving Hirsch sibling of her family. Alice spent much of her childhood living with her grandparents, Don Serafin and Doña Sofia Legarreta, in Chihuahua, Mexico where she attended school. Alice enjoyed family gatherings in Chihuahua with her Irigoyen cousins, where they would sing and play the piano till the wee hours of the morning. As a young girl Alice also loved to read, ride a bicycle, and climb trees. She learned how to write shorthand in both English and Spanish. Alice attended St. Patrick and Vilas Elementary, and graduated from El Paso High School in 1945. She worked at the Kress Store and for El Paso National Bank.
She met and soon married the love of her life, Armando Barragan. They had two children, son Louis and daughter Laura. Alice was a warm, supportive, and nurturing Mom who loved us unconditionally. Armando and Alice loved having family cookouts and gatherings in their home. Alice enjoyed spending Sundays with family - cooking, chatting, or playing canasta. Alice and Armando were phenomenal dancers and were founding members of the Roadrunners Club, where they pursued and perfected their jitterbug dance moves with their lifelong friends. Alice was an avid reader and could recite poetry in Spanish from memory. She also had a great sense of humor and was quick with an old adage or saying. Alice was our family historian as she would recount details about our ancestors and her memories of family that had passed on. Alice was a kind soul who cared deeply and lovingly about her family and friends, the less fortunate of the world, and all of God's creatures - large and small.
We lost our angel Alice here on earth where we will miss her dearly. But our loss is Heaven's gain; Heaven, from where we hope and pray that she watches over all of us. Her legacy of love, kindness, hope and forgiveness will continue to inspire us as we carry our fondest memories of her in our collective hearts.
Alice is preceded in death by her beloved spouse, Armando Barragan, her parents Louis and Rebecca Hirsch, sisters Sophie Hirsch Johnson and Helen Hirsch Schoellen, and by her brothers Oscar Hirsch, John Hirsch, Herman Hirsch, and George Hirsch.
Alice is survived by her son Louis E. Barragan Sr. and his spouse Deborah G. Barragan, and her daughter Laura Barragan Nebhan and spouse Joseph M. Nebhan; and by her nine grandchildren - Louis E. Barragan II and his spouse Dora Barragan, Michael J. Barragan and spouse Karissa Henry Barragan, Michelle Nebhan Palacios and spouse Dennis Palacios, Jacqueline Barragan, Ashley Nebhan Massaad and spouse Peter Massaad, Stephanie Nebhan and spouse Robert Espinoza, Nayef J. Nebhan, Veronica G. Kay and Maria S. Kay; and by Armando and Alice's 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at the Del Angel-Martin East Funeral Home, 1460 George Dieter Dr.,
El Paso, TX, on Sunday March 31, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. where visitation, viewing, and a rosary will be held. On Monday April 1, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., a mass will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2301 Zanzibar Rd., El Paso, TX; followed by graveside services at 11:00 a.m. at the Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Ave., El Paso, TX.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 30, 2019