Alice C. Perez
Fabens - With a mixture of profound sadness and joyful celebration, we announce the homecoming of Alice C. Perez, lifelong resident of Fabens, Texas. Alice put up a valiant fight against cancer, and in the process, earned a badge of honor for her courage, faith, commitment and superhero strength.
Alice, daughter of the late Rev. Carlos & Helen Cobos, was preceded in death by her husband, Fermin Perez; brother, Armando Cobos; brothers-in-law, Robert Varela and Ray Sambrano; and sister-in-law, Nilda Cobos.
Alice is survived by daughters Hope Perez of El Paso, and H. A. Schiavone (Joe) of Camarillo, CA; siblings - Lillian Sambrano, Eleanor Varela, Carlos Cobos, Jr., and Nick Cobos; sisters-in-law - Jean Cobos and Anne Cobos; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Alice loved the Lord with all her heart. She devoted her life to serving Him in the classroom (in one capacity or another) for 48 years. Her students were the seeds she planted and her delight was their growth and development. Alice loved worshipful music, roses, fresh tomatoes from the garden, and could get lost in a good book for hours. She was a night owl, very organized, a fastidious bookkeeper, and a prayer warrior. Alice loved her daughters deeply, carried their sorrows, celebrated their accomplishments, instilled Godly values in them, and, even in death, led by example.
Alice greatly appreciated her sweet friends and family who supported her through this time of illness. May the Lord heap blessing on you for your kindness.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragosa Rd., El Paso, TX. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Alice's church at Abundant Living Faith Center, 1000 Valley Crest, El Paso, TX 79907 and tag "Alice Perez Memorial".
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020