El Paso - Alice Jane Homan DeGroat, 85, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Alice was born in El Paso on July 31, 1934 and has lived here her whole life. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Anne DeGroat and husband of 42 years, Charles S. DeGroat. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Jane DeGroat Nelson, son-in-law, David Michael Nelson and grandson, Luke Stephen Nelson. Alice - known as "AJay" - was a beautiful, caring woman who shared her light and love with all who knew her. Family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to or a . If you wish to be invited to a Celebration of Life to take place after the Coronavirus hazards have passed, please send an email to Pam Nelson at degroat.info[email protected]il.com. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
