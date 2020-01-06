|
|
Alice Keeton
El Paso - Alice Moreno Keeton
Alice Moreno Keeton passed away on December 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. Durwood, her husband, kids Sasha and Mike Dayer, Gibbs and Sydney Keeton and Grandchildren Ilia, Ian, Ava, Sophie, Adi Rae, and Cruz were blessed with the love of their grandmother.
Alice devoted her professional life to 31 years of elementary teaching. She had a degree from UTEP in elementary education and a Masters in early childhood development from Southeastern Oklahoma. She attended Navarro College, East Texas State and Iowa State in pursuit of her bachelor's degree. She was married to Durwood July 29, 1972. They lived in Norman, OK., Anaheim CA., Attleboro, MA., Sherman, McKinney, Palestine and El Paso Texas in the 47 years they were married after meeting in Corsicana, TX. in 1970.
Alice was affectionately known by her family as Baby. Baby was a fantastic Grandmother, Mother, Sister, Wife, Aunt, Mentor, Teacher, Friend, Confidant and Cook. Our Baby is in Heaven enjoying the Peace of Christ now. Miss you already Baby!
The Memorial service is Saturday January 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Restoration Fellowship Church 10200 Album.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020