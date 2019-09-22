Resources
Alice M. Medrano

In Loving Memory of,

Alice M. Medrano

09-23-2018

Amor Eterno, Sweet Alice how we miss you. If only we could go back to relive your last days on earth together again. Our world without you will never be the same. We know your are in heaven with your precious Grandmother and Raider resting in peace. So until we come together again, we will see you in our dreams and all around us, our Angel. On your one year anniversary in Heaven.

Revelations 21:4

He will wipe away tears from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.

Loving you always,

your Family, Boston and Sox.
Published in El Paso Times from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019
