I would like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun
Of happy memories that I leave when life is done.
Alicia M. Rodriguez went home to the Lord on Thursday February 20, 2020 at 92 years old. The Rodriguez family would like to thank the staff at St. Giles Rehab Center for their care.
Alicia and her husband George were a love story for 73 years. Their joy in life was dancing and being with family.
Alicia was an employee of Region 19 Headstart for 23 years. She was a daughter, wife, sibling, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband George, son Joseangel (Elena), Eugene(Mona), Ray (Norma), and daughter Georgina. Grandsons: Jose Angel Rodriguez Jr, Eugene ( JR), Joshua, Joel and Joshua Ray. Grand-daughters Amber and Stephanie. Two Great grand children Mikayla and Jovan. She was the only surviving sibling of the Magallanez's.
Vigil 5-9 with rosary at 7PM Tuesday March 3rd at Socorro Mission 328 S Nevarez Socorro, Texas. Mass at 12 on Wednesday March 4th at Socorro Mission. Burial at Ft.Bliss National Cemetary immediately following the mass.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020