El Paso Strong has one of its strongest to cheer us on from heaven. Wednesday, October 16th, Mary Alice Prendergast de Peinado moved on to join the love of her life, and all of her remarkables that preceded her to heaven. Undoubtedly, her husband, Tom Prendergast, was impatiently waiting for her to join him for the second act of their own romantic version of Camelot. It's easy to imagine the joy when they ran into each other's arms. Her brilliance and beauty will be sorely missed, and never forgotten. At a young age she easily became a north star in our growing El Paso Community. She adored her grandchildren, Patrick, Aiden and Shaw. She made magic from mud pies. I, Lisa Prendergast, consider myself the luckiest ducky in the world that she was my mother. Her best friend, Socorro Alford, remained lovingly by her side to the end. Christmas came a week before we all had to let her take on her next dance with Daddy. Laura Gordon, her eldest daughter, considered her her best friend. A rosary is planned for 7pm, Thursday night, October 24th at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N. Resler Dr., El Paso TX, 79912. A Mass is to be held on Friday, October 25th, 10:30 am at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 400 West Sunset Rd., El Paso, TX 79912. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019