Alice (Elicia) R. Jiron
El Paso - Alice Jiron peacefully entered into the hands of her Lord on Saturday, December 07, 2019 at the age of 89 surrounded by love. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, friend and will be greatly missed. Alice is preceded in death by her loving parents father Damian Romero and mother Maria Anaya, as well as her devoted husband George. She is survived by her children, beloved sons; George Jr., James, Arnold, and Patricio Jiron. Loving daughters; Betty Ann Jiron and Joyce Beck. Beloved brothers; Eligio, Ambrosio, and Ben Romero. Alice also leaves behind to cherish her memory, 3 loving grandchildren. Memorial Service and interment will be held in Reserve, New Mexico at a later date. All services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019