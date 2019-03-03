Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 587-0202
Alicia Castañeda
El Paso - Alicia Arredondo Castañeda, 84, of El Paso, Texas, passed away on Wednesday February 27, 2019. She was born on February 1st, 1935 in El Paso, Texas. She leaves behind her husband of 65 years, Octavio Emilio Castañeda. She was proceeded in death by her daughter Cecilia McNutt and grandson Jesse D.Crawford. She is survived by daughters Yvonne Young (Wes) Vickie Loessel (Joe), Selina Castañeda and Erica Castañeda, and two sons, M. Daniel Castañeda and Octavio Emilio Castañeda Jr. and 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by many.

Visitation to be held at Hillcrest Funeral Home West at 5054 Doniphan Dr. on Monday, March 4th from 4-8 pm, with a vigil service at 6pm. Funeral mass to be held Tuesday, March 5th at St. Matthews Church at 10:30am.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 3, 2019
