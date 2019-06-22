|
|
Alicia C. Galaviz
El Paso - Alicia C. Galaviz passed away from this life on June 10, 2019 at the beautiful age of 91 in Los Angeles, California. Alicia was married to Ramon Galaviz for 72 yrs. until his passing on July 2, 2015. She is survived by her two sisters-in-law Meggie Contreras and Maria Contreras; four children Irene Aguilar, Fred Galaviz, Rudy Galaviz and Patricia Diaz, 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed and always loved. Visitation will be Monday, June 24th from 5 pm to 9 pm with Vigil beginning at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, June 25th at 10 am at St. Raphael Catholic Church followed by burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on June 22, 2019