Alicia C. MartinezEl Paso - Alicia C. Martinez passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020 at the age of 92. Known to her family and friends as Grandma Lala, she was a single mother who dedicated her life to her 11 children, 16 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren (with 2 more on the way), and countless neighborhood children. She has joined her children Barbara (Mague) Cradduck, Julian and Salvador (Chavis) in Heaven. Her love, discipline ("cut your bull"), humor ("I be here"), sacrifice, and her fried chicken and enchiladas will never be forgotten. She is survived by her children: Ana Rios (Mario), Jose (Rosa Elena), Rosalia (Michael), Marcella, Lorenzo (Beth), Connie Gonzalez (Javier), Rick (Diana), Mark (Cindy). Services will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Martin Funeral Home at 3839 Montana Avenue on Tuesday October 13, 2020 from 11am-2pm, with prayer service at 1pm. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery.