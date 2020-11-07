Alicia F. AyalaDear Grandma,You are finally free from every problem, every sickness and pain, all solitude you went through. You are no longer alone because you are next to your forever partner, my grandfather, or as I would say, my grandpa. I know my grandpa was sitting next to a bench close to the gates of heaven waiting patiently for you, as he was always patient with everyone and everything. Now you two can enter heaven and live happily ever after. I also know that you can be with your mother and father as well. Don't worry about us down here, but pray to our ever lasting father up there that we can all be together one day. Until we meet again. We will miss you, I will miss you grandma. La quiero mucho. Until we meet again