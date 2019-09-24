|
Alicia G. Bustillos
El Paso - Alicia G. Bustillos, 97, passed away on September 22, 2019. She was born on September 28, 1921. Alicia is survived by her daughters, Alicia De Haro (Roberto), Virginia Candelaria (Carlos), Oralia Trujillo (Carlos), Chriselia Bustamante (Armando), Leticia Bustillos. Vistiation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home- Americas, with a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. The Graveside Service will be at 1:30 p.m. at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 24, 2019