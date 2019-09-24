Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
(915) 858-4408
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Mount Carmel Cemetery
1921 - 2019
Alicia G. Bustillos Obituary
Alicia G. Bustillos

El Paso - Alicia G. Bustillos, 97, passed away on September 22, 2019. She was born on September 28, 1921. Alicia is survived by her daughters, Alicia De Haro (Roberto), Virginia Candelaria (Carlos), Oralia Trujillo (Carlos), Chriselia Bustamante (Armando), Leticia Bustillos. Vistiation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home- Americas, with a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. The Graveside Service will be at 1:30 p.m. at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 24, 2019
