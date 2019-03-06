|
Alicia Gallardo
El Paso - 1930 - 2019
Alicia Gallardo 88, of El Paso, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on August 22, 1930 to Salvador and Carolina (Cisneros) Gallardo in El Paso, Texas.
She started her career working for the President of Sears in Leon, Guanajuato. She then worked for the President of Cruz Blanca Cerveceria in Juarez. She worked for Farah Manufacturing in El Paso, attended night school and graduated from El Paso Community College. She retired from the Office of Attorney General in Texas. She was a lifelong resident of El Paso and a member of the Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, former husband Armando Baca Tovar, her sister, Isela Mata and brother-in-law, Pedro Mata, brother, Salvador Gallardo Jr., and nephew, Sergio Mata.
She is survived by her son, Ernesto Armando Baca and companion Julie Moore of Milwaukee, WI, daughter, Dora Olivia Baca of Houston, TX. and son, Alberto Baca and wife Blanca of San Antonio, TX., grandchildren, Kristian and Alexa Baca also of San Antonio. She is also survived by her sister, Rosa Esther Dunn and her husband Fred of Socorro, NM, niece, Joanna Dunn and family of Albuquerque, NM.
She was a huge fan of Elvis Presley and attended his concert in EL Paso with her mother, Carolina. Alicia enjoyed yoga, movies and was skilled at drawing. She loved baking and was an avid reader.
Funeral services at Evergreen Cemetery, 12400 E. Montana, Friday, March 8, 2019, 1:00 p.m.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019