Alicia Jasso
Alicia Jasso

El Paso - Our beautiful Alicia Jasso, 59, was called to her eternal home on November 21, 2020 where she was warmly embraced by her parents, Melquiades and Yolanda Rivera and rejoined with her husband, Marco Antonio Jasso.

Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Blanca Sanchez and Cecilia Villa; and brothers, Alfredo Rivera, Miguel Rivera, and Jesus Rivera.

Alicia was a proud member of the Bowie Alumni Association. She will be missed by the treasure of friends who loved her.

Visitation: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with Rosary at 6:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Catholic Funeral Service: Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 9:00am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.






Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
