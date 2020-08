Alicia Lopez 06/04/1934 - 08/01/2020El Paso, Texas - Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend. With sad hearts, we announce the passing of our dear mother, Alicia. She is survived by her sons, Joe and Mike and Grandkids Sarah, Josh, Gaby, Miguel, Daniel, Marco, Cristian and Alessandra. She has touched the lives of so many with her unconditional love, generosity and kindness. She will be forever missed, but more importantly forever remembered.