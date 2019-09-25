|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Alicia M. Romero
Sept. 25, 2019 3rd Anniversary
Although you cannot hear her voice or see her smile no more, your mother walks beside you still just as she did before. She listens to your stories and she wipes away tears; she wraps her arms around you and she understands your fears. It's just she isn't visible to see with human eye, but talk to her in silence and her spirit will reply. You'll feel the love she has for you-you'll hear her in your heart; she's left her human body but your souls will never part.
Your Loving Children
Santiago Jr., Norma, Martha, Tony, Albert. Your grandchildren and
great-grandchildren
