Alicia M. Romero

In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Alicia M. Romero

Sept. 25, 2019 3rd Anniversary

Although you cannot hear her voice or see her smile no more, your mother walks beside you still just as she did before. She listens to your stories and she wipes away tears; she wraps her arms around you and she understands your fears. It's just she isn't visible to see with human eye, but talk to her in silence and her spirit will reply. You'll feel the love she has for you-you'll hear her in your heart; she's left her human body but your souls will never part.

Your Loving Children

Santiago Jr., Norma, Martha, Tony, Albert. Your grandchildren and

great-grandchildren
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 25, 2019
