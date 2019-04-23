|
|
Alicia Martinez
El Paso - MARTINEZ
Alicia Arellano Martinez, 73, went to be with the Lord on April 19, 2019.
Alicia taught her family to love God, count their blessings, be kind, and value education. She was a lifelong educator, teaching in elementary and middle schools.
Alicia is survived by her husband Francisco Martinez, son David (spouse Monika and children Joshua and Ashton), son Frank (spouse Rebecca), son Leonard, sister Jessie Corona, brothers Carlos (Beatriz), Enrique Jr. (Carmen), Ruben, Ricardo (Sally), Angel (Nancy).
She is preceded in death by her parents Enrique Arellano Sr. and Catalina L. Arellano and brother Raul Arellano.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 6 pm to 9 pm with Prayer Service at 7 pm at Martin Funeral Home West. Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10 am at Martin Funeral Home West. Graveside Service will follow at 11:30 am at Memory Gardens of the Valley Cemetery. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West. www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 23, 2019