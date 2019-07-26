|
|
Alicia Palacios
El Paso - Alicia Palacios passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 24, 2019. Her unconditional love touched so many lives; we are eternally grateful for everything she has done for us. We will carry her always in our hearts. She was a great woman and will be deeply missed. Alicia is preceded in eternal rest by her husband Eliazar Palacios. She is survived by her children Morayma Martinez and Raul Palacios. Her son-in-law Miguel Martinez, daughter-in-law Norma Palacios, grandchildren Morayma Martínez, Michael Martínez, Adrián Martínez, Raúl Palacios, and great-granddaughter Idaly Martinez. Services will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home East from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The rosary will begin at 6:00 pm. The mass will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at San Antonio de Padua Church at 9:30 am. The interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on July 26, 2019