December 30, 1953 - October 20, 2020Alicia Tabullo Méndez, 66, of El Paso, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Providence Sierra Medical Center. Born December 30, 1953, in Cd. Juarez, Chihuahua, she was the daughter of the late Antonio Tabullo and Rosa Tabullo. Alicia enjoyed spending time with her family and caring for her elderly mother. She dedicated her life to providing and insuring a better future for her children and later her grandchildren. Alicia was preceded in death by her granddaughter Kailey Elisabella. She is survived by her husband Reynaldo Cecilio Méndez and children Ray (Diana), Janie, Anthony (Jessica), and Rosie Mendez. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren - Naomi Rae, Natalie Marie, Samantha Alicia, Ileana Simone, Mia Isabella, Isaac Antonio, Anthony Rey; 2 sisters (Bertha Saldana, Oralia Vela) and 3 brothers (Javier, Antonio, and David Tabullo); and nieces and nephews.Services will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home at 10 a.m. (1060 N. Carolina). The Rosary will be live streamed via Hillcrest Facebook page at 10:00 a.m. Interment services will be held at Mt Carmel Cemetery. Those wishing to join the interment procession may meet at Hillcrest Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m.Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the services are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. Additionally, each facility has their own respective attendance limits which will impact the number of people who can attend.