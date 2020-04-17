|
Alicia Velarde
El Paso, Texas - The Lord called Alicia (Licha) Velarde, 88 years young form this earth to heaven on April 6th 2020. A beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother She was born on September 20, 1931 in Ysleta, Texas. She is survived by her children: Gloria Eimers, Ida Voce, Martha Venegas, Roseanna Lockridge, Hugo Velarde and Jerry Velarde, along with their respective spouses. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Hinojosa and sister Emma Reveles. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and was beloved by them. Her faith in the Lord and her daily rosaries were her comfort in her later life. San Jose Funeral Home East carried out her final wishes. She was cremated and will be interred at Mt. Carmel Cemetery at a later date when the family can come together safely. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be in her name to . This is the physical address : 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (please reference A. Velarde) or via Internet at stjude.org/give/memorial-and-dedications.html
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020