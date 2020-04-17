Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Resources
More Obituaries for Alicia Velarde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alicia Velarde


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alicia Velarde Obituary
Alicia Velarde

El Paso, Texas - The Lord called Alicia (Licha) Velarde, 88 years young form this earth to heaven on April 6th 2020. A beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother She was born on September 20, 1931 in Ysleta, Texas. She is survived by her children: Gloria Eimers, Ida Voce, Martha Venegas, Roseanna Lockridge, Hugo Velarde and Jerry Velarde, along with their respective spouses. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Hinojosa and sister Emma Reveles. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and was beloved by them. Her faith in the Lord and her daily rosaries were her comfort in her later life. San Jose Funeral Home East carried out her final wishes. She was cremated and will be interred at Mt. Carmel Cemetery at a later date when the family can come together safely. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be in her name to . This is the physical address : 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (please reference A. Velarde) or via Internet at stjude.org/give/memorial-and-dedications.html
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alicia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -