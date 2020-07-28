Alma Carmen Eft
El Paso - Alma Carmen Nieto Eft, 79, passed away on July 23, 2020, 32 years to the day of her husband, James Franklin Eft's passing. She was a lifelong resident of El Paso, Tx. She was a graduate of Jefferson High School and attended business college. She retired from a career as a cashier and worked for Woolworth, J.C. Penney, K-Mart, Commissary, Safeway and Furrs. Her customers adored her and many would wait to go through her line at the store. She enjoyed a life of service and demonstrated her compassionate heart by delivering groceries on her own time to her elderly customers when they were homebound, the weather was bad or they had need. Her steadfast faith in God brought her through difficult times. She loved dogs and adopted the occasional stray. She loved to garden, learned how to decorate cakes, tried her hand at ceramics and could sew. She dedicated her time and talents to many charitable projects such as assembling homecoming corsages for the PTA, serving with the Jefferson Exes, and helping with the 50th anniversary of Jefferson HS. She continued learning by taking computer courses at EPCC.
She is survived by her five children, Rick Trejo, Deborah Tucker, Carmen (Kirk) Patterson, Shawn Eft and Susan Trejo; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, eight siblings and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Adan and Carmen Nieto, six siblings and her beloved grandson, Charles Tucker.
Visitation is Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 12:00pm - 3:00pm at Sunset Funeral Home-Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Private interment July 31, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Animal Rescue League of El Paso. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
.