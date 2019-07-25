|
Alma Gloria Zaragoza
El Paso - Alma Gloria Zaragoza, 52, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Hector Zaragoza; children, Xavier A., Crystal E. and Samuel Zaragoza; brothers, Jesus Manuel, Armengol, Arturo, Guillermo and Jorge Ortiz Terrazas and Guillermo and Eduardo Ortiz Flores. Visitation for Alma will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a vigil at 6:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Friday, July 26th at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow in Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr., El Paso, TX 79915, (915) 598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on July 25, 2019