|
|
Alma R. Anaya
Alma R. Anaya, 61, beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, friend, boss, mentor, confidante, superhero has gone home with our savior this past Thursday March 26, 2020.
Alma was raised in Cd. Juarez, Chihuahua and later migrated to El Paso, TX. She flourished as a supervisor in radiology at UMC where she worked for 31 years and loved it. She would not have done it otherwise.
Alma, a woman that did what she wanted when she wanted, said her greatest accomplishment was being baptized in the Christian faith at the age of 57.
She will always be remembered for her funny sarcasms, her ability to cry and laugh easily, her passion and her love.
She is survived by her children Francisco Javier, Gerardo, and Elsa Maria Anaya; her grandchildren Alyssa, Miklo, Markus, Leah, Marlynn, Dia Anaya and Cristabelle Enriquez; her siblings Maria del Carmen, Maria Soledad, Veronica and Gerardo Valles; and her mother Josefina Membrila.
Services will be held Tuesday March 31, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm at San Jose Funeral Home 10950 Pellicano Dr, El Paso, TX 79935.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020