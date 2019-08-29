|
Alma Ramona Enriquez
El Paso - Alma Enríquez, 81, El Paso, TX, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, August 23, 2019. She was surrounded by her beloved husband, Reynaldo Sr., six children, Reynaldo Jr. (Leticia), Alma Elizabeth (Mark), Salvador Edward, Joseph Andrew (Sandra), Anna Marie (René), and Thelma Lorraine (Jose); grand children, sister, and extended family. Alma was born March 20, 1938, to Alberto and Ana María Perez. She graduated from Jefferson High School, Class of 1956, and a member of the National Honors Society. Reynaldo and Alma were married May 24, 1959. Alma and Reynaldo were instrumental in the relocation, and founding members, of Cristo Rey Catholic Church. They also served a two year term as National Presidents of the Movimiento Familiar Cristiano (MFC). Due to their service in the MFC, they received a personal Blessing from His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI. Alma was appointed to serve a two year term in the United Conference of Catholic Bishops in Marriottsville, Maryland. They prepared couples for marriage by administering Pre-Marital (Pre-Cana) classes. Alma was also a member of the Parish Council and Finance Committee. She instilled, in her children, a strong sense of faith and a civic responsibility by helping the less fortunate.
One of her favorite pastimes included visiting the local churches while on vacation, had a passion for gardening, crocheting, and reading biographies of the Religious . Her pride and joys were making a happy home for her family and serving her church. She was an excellent cook and was adamant about praying the Rosary, daily. Services are as follows: Visitation will be Friday, August 30, at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 8011 Williamette Ave., from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, with a Prayer Vigil at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will also be held at Cristo Rey Church, Saturday, August 31, 9:30 am. Reception to follow at the parish hall. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332 a "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 29, 2019