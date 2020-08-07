Alonzo MelendezEl Paso - Alonzo Melendez, 81, (Coyote) went to be with our Lord on August 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Isela Melendez and his son Ruben Melendez. Mr. Melendez is survived by his children, Rudy , Cindy, Robert, Paul and Sandra; sibling Able Melendez; several grand children and great grand grand children. Alonzo retired from Farah Manufacturing after 45 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed camping, and baseball especially with the company of his grandson Bubba Rey Garcia. Thank you Dad for all the memories