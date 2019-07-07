|
Alpha Wagner
El Paso - Alpha Louise Brand Wagner was born on July 13, 1930 in San Antonio, Texas and passed away on May 20, 2019. Her life was full—so full that as her children reflect on the things that she did and the gifts that she gave, they are overwhelmed by how one person could both do and give so much.
Above everything else in her life, Alpha was committed to, honored and revered her Catholic faith. As a Catholic convert, she knew the value of sharing her faith with others. She taught Catechism at St. Pius Catholic Church, Confirmation classes at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, and was a sponsor for The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA). Many of her 18 grandchildren asked that she be their Confirmation sponsor because she was indisputably the greatest example of love and faith which she shared without imposition. She lived by example and her family, ever watchful of their matriarch's moves, strove to emulate her life by serving, giving and loving as she did.
Wherever Alpha worked, she didn't just work. She served. She served as a science teacher at Bassett Middle School where she launched the City Science Fair. She served as a science teacher at MacArthur Middle School where she organized a drug awareness campaign and club called Stamp Out Stupidity (SOS). She later was certified as a librarian and served Milam Elementary school and then Lee Elementary School, where she initiated and personally funded a dance team, the Lee Lionettes, because she thought "her kids" needed the same opportunities as students in more resourced schools. She created the Lee Drama Club- -recruiting friends to support her in producing incredible performances from 3rd through 5th grade students. She served as a sponsor for Odyssey for the Mind at Lee Elementary School, which resulted in the adoption of the program by the El Paso District. Alpha served because she thought of everyone but herself—she served because that is what her faith compelled her to do.
Alpha also gave. She gave her time to Birthright, an organization that helped young women who chose to give birth despite their difficult situations. She gave her time and served as president of Delta Kappa Gamma, where she gave the organization renewed spark and purpose. She gave her library magic, and gave her students a love for reading when she re-created the "wardrobe" from The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and students had to traverse through hanging coats to find books, a strategy that more than doubled the book circulation. She gave big scholarships to low-income students that needed an extra push to succeed and never expected anything in return. She gave to the community and to El Paso, which she loved so well, and never quit giving.
But her greatest pride, and what she felt was her greatest accomplishment, was the cultivation of her family. In December of 1951, Alpha married Hilmar Ernest Wagner and they had four children: Elizabeth Carter (Wally), Andrea Ponsford (Rick), Sheila Dwyer (Mike), and Russell Wagner (Kathryn). Her four children gave her 18 grandchildren, and from those grandchildren Alpha was able to meet and immediately love her 14 great grandchildren. She was a pillar of strength, and example of tenacity, and an inspiration to her family. And although she leaves ahead of her family, she also leaves behind a legacy that has inspired others to follow in her footsteps, to have faith, serve, and give as she did.
On behalf of Alpha's family, thank you to the area Hospice crew: Rosalinda and Liz. But most of all thank you to Alpha's primary caregiver, and friend, Emma Alvarez. Emma is an angel and will always be a part of the family. Services and mass will be on July 13, 2019 at 9:30am at St. Raphael's Catholic Church; 2301 Zanzibar Road El Paso, TX. Following by reception at Airways Best Western Hotel. Friends and Family are invited to come and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Arrangements are under the direction of Martin Funeral Home East. Please visit our online website at www.funerariasdelangel.com/martin-east for online condolences.
Published in El Paso Times on July 7, 2019