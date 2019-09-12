|
|
Altagracia De La Torre
El Paso - Altagracia De La Torre, 95, passed away on September 10, 2019. Ms. De La Torre is survived by daughters: Yolanda Tovar, Alicia Rodriguez, Norma De La Torre & Patricia Courtland; sons: Roberto, Ruben, Ricardo & Arturo De La Torre; 21 grandchildren & 27 great-grandchildren. Visitation: 5-9:00PM, Friday, September 13, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home-East (10950 Pellicano) with a 7:00PM Vigil Service. Funeral Mass: 1:00PM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church followed by interment at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Service directed by San Jose Funeral Home (915) 764-2254.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 12, 2019