Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Marks Church
11700 Pebble Hills Boulevard
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Altagracia Nevarez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Altagracia Nevarez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Altagracia Nevarez Obituary
Altagracia Nevarez

El Paso - Altagracia Nevarez, 94, joined our Lord on July 2, 2019 at her home with family at her bedside following a brief illness. She is survived by 5 children Lorenzo (Annie), Lupita (Mike), Maria (David), Dora (Henry) and Joel (Heidi), 19 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by our father, Guadalupe R. Nevarez; her son, Ramon V. Nevarez; and her granddaughter, Emily Rose Nevarez. She is loved by many and will be missed beyond words. Visitation will be held on July 12, 2019 at 5pm with the rosary at 7pm at the San Jose Funeral Home-East on 10950 Pelicano Dr. Mass will be held on July 13, 2019 at 12:30pm at St. Marks Church at 11700 Pebble Hills Boulevard, El Paso, TX 79936.
Published in El Paso Times on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now