|
|
Altagracia Nevarez
El Paso - Altagracia Nevarez, 94, joined our Lord on July 2, 2019 at her home with family at her bedside following a brief illness. She is survived by 5 children Lorenzo (Annie), Lupita (Mike), Maria (David), Dora (Henry) and Joel (Heidi), 19 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by our father, Guadalupe R. Nevarez; her son, Ramon V. Nevarez; and her granddaughter, Emily Rose Nevarez. She is loved by many and will be missed beyond words. Visitation will be held on July 12, 2019 at 5pm with the rosary at 7pm at the San Jose Funeral Home-East on 10950 Pelicano Dr. Mass will be held on July 13, 2019 at 12:30pm at St. Marks Church at 11700 Pebble Hills Boulevard, El Paso, TX 79936.
Published in El Paso Times on July 10, 2019