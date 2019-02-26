|
|
We mourn the passing of Alvin D. Roederer, 90, born on a farm in Louisville, Kentucky February 20, 1929. Son of AJ and Thelma Roederer, he married Eleanor Rollins March 12, 1952 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Alvin graduated from New Mexico State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting in 1955. He also served proudly in the Korean War in the US Army. He loved to travel, grow things and enjoyed sharing his stories. He became an entrepreneur at the age of 10 by opening up a popcorn stand outside the movie theatre in his home town. Alvin was also a member of the First Christian Church since 1956. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Eleanor Roederer and brother Gordon Roederer. He is survived by his brother Wayne Roederer of Mesa AZ., five children: Richard Roederer of Wimberley, Texas, Gail Meagher of El Paso, Anne Miller of El Paso, David Roederer of Longmount Colorado and Mary Richardson of Christiansburg, Virginia. From those five children Alvin was blessed with ten grandchildren: Lenae Rogers, Brandon, Amanda, and Melanie Miller, Dawn Meagher, Nicole, Alisha and Hali Anthony, and Riki and Kara Roederer. He also had 13 great grandchildren. We will forever remember him as a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Visitation will be held Wednesday February 27, 2019 at First Christian Church at 901 Arizona starting at 11:30 a.m. with the Church Service to begin at 12:30 p.m. Graveside Service will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Las Cruces NM.
www.FunerariaDelAngelMartin.com
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 26, 2019