Alyce Shriver
El Paso - Alyce DeVos Shriver died peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the age of 100 years. She was born to Adrien and Marguerite DeVos on March 8, 1919 in Mishawaka, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon Franklin Shriver, son Kenneth Gordon Shriver, and sons-in-law Adrian J. Jonson Jr., and Donald J. Wooten. She is survived by her children Sandra Ann Wooten, Mary Alyce (Larry) McVay, Deborah (Gary) Kuttig, and John Kenneth (Julie) Shriver, 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to Patricia and Louie Cisneros of Dream Haven for their love and constant care and the nursing staff of Envision Hospice for making her end of life comfortable for her and her family. Visitation will be held at Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N Carolina Dr. El Paso TX 79915 on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 5pm-9pm with a rosary at 7pm. There will be prayers at the funeral home on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at 08:30am, followed by an interment at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 10:00 am, where she will rest with her husband Gordon. Alyce will be remembered for her sense of humor, big laugh, and her fervor for never losing a card game to her grandchildren. While we will miss her terribly, her family feels blessed to have had her to love all these many years. Services entrusted to Hillcrest-Carolina (915)598-3332 a "Dignity" Memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 11, 2019