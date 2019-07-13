Services
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 849-8185
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Prayer Service
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
Interment
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetary
Amada Paula Ledesma Obituary
Amada Paula Ledesma has joined her beloved to meet the Creator. Born in 1935 in Mexico City, Mexico, Amada Paula was an avid traveler, budding yogi, and guitar student. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her incredible strength, intelligence, wisdom, generosity, and joie de vivre inspired many.

Viewing 4-9 PM, Prayer Service 6 PM on Sunday, July 14th, 2019 at Perches Funeral Home East, 2280 Joe Battle. Interment 1 PM, Monday, July 15th, 2019, Fort Bliss National Cemetary.
Published in El Paso Times on July 13, 2019
