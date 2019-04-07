Amalia F. (Molly) McCammon



Mexico - Most people tiptoe their way through life, hoping they make it safely to death. Not Amalia F. McCammon ("Molly"), she sambaed her way through life, embracing each step along the way. She found joy in the journey and never wavered in her faith and confidence in God. Molly was a patriot and champion of women's rights who had an infectious smile and indomitable spirit. After immigrating to the United States as a young woman, Molly entered into the Air Force Civilian Services as an interpreter and then transitioned into accounting and finance, where she proudly served the country for over 30 years. In the 1940s, Molly met her doting husband, Charles P. McCammon, who preceded her in death. Together, they had two children who were the joys of her life. She was a faithful member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church for over 60 years and actively participated in the community by teaching ceramic, guitar, and piano lessons.



On April 3, 2019, at the tender age of 103, Molly was reunited with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and loving husband of 62 years. She is survived by her two sons, John (Anna) and Chuck; grandchildren, John, Sarah, Alana Knight (Kyle), Candace Hough (Jonathan), Lauren Greenfield (Ryan), and Madison McCarty; and other extended family.



Molly claims a special place in the hearts of her family and friends. Among other many endearing qualities, Molly will always be remembered for her indefatigable energy, tenacious spirit, sublime memory, sharp wit, and natural grace and elegance. She is a rare example of the woman spoken of in Proverbs 31: "Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. . . . Strength and honour are her clothing . . . . She openeth her mouth with wisdom and in her tongue is the law of kindness. Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain, but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised."



Special thank you to Dr. Arsenio Lopez at Texas Oncology for his dedication and care.



Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00pm on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Mass will begin at 12:00pm on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 9025 Diana. Committal Service to follow at 1:00pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.