El Paso - Amalia Falcon, affectionately known as Molly, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Our beloved Molly has joined our Lord in heaven after a long battle with cancer. Born on April 20, 1932, Molly was 87 years young. The second oldest of six children, Molly dropped out of school to raise her siblings after her mother succumb to cancer. She went on to work for Farah Manufacturing for 35 years before retiring to take care of her great grandchildren. Known for her delicious cooking, love of dancing, and getting together with her friends, Molly is unconditionally loved and will be deeply missed by all that knew her. She was preceded in death by her sisters Bertha Escarsega and Librada Rodriguez, her brothers Manuel Burrola and Fernando Ortegon. Her family finds comfort in knowing that she is reunited with her mother Manuela, whom she loved deeply, and her brothers and sisters.
The family would like to thank the providers at the Place of Life Adult Foster Home for the excellent care they provided our dear Molly. Isela De Lara, Director and Owner, you were instrumental in Molly being comfortable and having a peaceful transition. Words alone cannot express the gratitude we feel in our hearts. A special thank you to the hospice nurses Jackie and Jennifer. Your expertise and compassion is greatly appreciated.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a vigil at 7:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home - 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, Tx. 79915. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 1st, at 9:00am at Cristo Rey Catholic Church - 8011 Williamette Ave. El Paso, Tx. 79907. Interment to follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020