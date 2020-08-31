Amanda Lynn Nelson RiveraAmanda Lynn Nelson Rivera, left to that place that is filled with Love, known to us all, "As Up Above" on August 18, 2020. She began her Journey into the Open Arms of the one who loves her Faithfully. Survived by her mother Victoria Anna, her father Michael Nelson, her sisters Vicki Laferriere, Susan Scoggins, Jessica Nelson, survived by her husband Jorge Rivera, her children De' Lani Palmer, Filomena Rivera, Giovanni Rivera, her granddaughter Ma' Lani Leyva.I was blessed with you on June 16th 1978 at 4:35 a.m. I always said you and your sisters each had a limb. I don't know whether I am limping or I will never hug again.As I sit here and write my last goodbye, I struggle for the words, we just keep asking why? I hear the gentle rain outside and ask Who's crying now?You are my life, my breath, my blood, my heartbeat, my dreams, I miss you so much I could scream. I may not have seen you every day, but I prayed that you would find your way. I prayed that you were happy and content. I prayed that you were healthy. I prayed you knew how much we loved you. I prayed you knew that I was a phone call away. I prayed that you knew that you were Always on my mind. We Can't help falling in love with you.I heard it said our children are our Rainbows and our grandchildren are our Pots of Gold. So I know you live Somewhere over the rainbow way up high, in the land of lullabies, where all your dreams come true. Someday I'll Wish Upon a Star and wake up right beside you.The other day, your Pot of Gold, and I were waiting in line to pick up food to take to your husband and children, I was talking to 2 women, also waiting. Ma' Lani turns to me and asked, Grandma Honey should I tell them that my Grammy passed away? She does. One women responses and says, Oh, I'm sorry, but she's watching over all of you. Ma' Lani responds, "She is watching over me".My dearest Amanda, I never thought I'd have to say goodbye. You have a beautiful heart and so much love to give. But grief is the price of love. We all loved you so much. Know that Every breath we take will be taken with you. God has you in his arms, We have you in our hearts.