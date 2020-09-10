Amelia C. OceguedaEl Paso - Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt was called home by our Lord on 8 September 2020 in El Paso, Texas. She was born 10 June 1934 in Jerez Zacatecas, Mexico, married to Henry G. Ocegueda (deceased) in 1952 and since lived in El Paso, Texas. Our faithful and loving mother is survived by Sons:Henry, Pedro (Pete), Alberto (Beto), Alfredo (Fred), Guillermo (Willie) and Ceasar, and Daughter Amelia (Amy) Lujan.Grandsons: Adrian, Mike, Mark, Vince, Nicholas, Gino, Gabriel, Adam, Frankie, and Alex. Granddaughters: Isela, Venessa, Sophie, Angelica, and Amanda, Great-Grandson: Augustin.Great-Granddaughters: Ysatis, Anais, Tessa, Annalissa, Penelope, and Zoe.Sisters: Ester Sanchez (deceased), Toña Guerrero and Rita Mejia.Mom and Dad were married for 52 years and lived a happy and humble life. As a woman of faith, Mom protected, nourished, and provided loving guidance based on Catholic values, dignity and respect. Thank you for your wisdom Mom. We will carry beautiful memories in our hearts all our lives. We love you.Visitation will be held Tuesday, 15 September from 4pm to 8pm with Rosary at 6:30pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina, El Paso, Texas 79915. Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, 16 September at 1030am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery; 5200 Fred Wilson Ave, El Paso, Texas 79906.